Short-staffed shootout: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals came into Friday night’s action without their Russians but still left with their third victory of the season over the Buffalo Sabres. It wasn’t pretty but the Caps clutched up in the shootout and downed Buffalo by a final score of 4-3.
The Caps outshot the Sabres 32 to 27 but were out-attempted at five-on-five 49 to 42.
Zdeno Chara recorded an assist on Vrana's goal, his first point as a Capital.
