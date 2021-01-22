Home opener shootout success: Caps beat Sabres 4-3

The Washington Capitals opened their 2021 home campaign against the Buffalo Sabres and did so for the first time sans Alex Ovechkin since 2003. I repeat…2003. Could they enter bizarro world and come away with two points?
Eric Staal sent home a layup in front after Victor Olofsson stripped Zdeno Chara behind the net to open the scoring. Nicklas Backstrom converted a rebound off a Tom Wilson tip-in try to tie things up.
Nic Dowd one-timed the Caps into their first lead of the night off of a great Caps cycle and smart feed from Jakub Vrana. Dylan Cozens sniped home his first NHL goal to tie the game once more. Vrana got one of his own shortly before Riley Sheahan locked the game up again.
No goal in overtime so we got the ole boring skill contest.
Caps beat the Sabres 4-3!
Well, the Caps didn’t look great again. They have a second shot at the Sabres on Sunday in the second matchup of this Russian-less run of games.
