Blue Jackets trade Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic

The Blue Jackets and Jets have completed a blockbuster trade that will see two of the NHL’s brightest young stars change cities.

Columbus has traded their sulking first-line center, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and a third-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

Darren Dreger was the first to report the news.

A trade call is being set up between the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets to complete trade sending Laine and Roslovic to Columbus for Pierre Luc Dubois. A draft pick to the Jets May also be included. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 23, 2021

The Capitals had interest in landing Dubois from the Blue Jackets before the Jets deal finalized.

Like Dubois, Laine had requested a trade before the season.

“Well, I’m here aren’t I?” Laine said during training camp via Full Press Coverage. “That’s the only thing I’m worried about right now. I’m not in charge of what other people are saying. I don’t worry about that stuff. Even Wayne Gretzky got traded.”

Per Elliotte Friedman, Jack Roslovic has inked a two-year extension with Winnipeg.

Jack Roslovic has a new deal as part of all this. Laine/Roslovic for Dubois and a third. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 23, 2021

Dubois will miss a minimum of 7 games due to a two-week quarantine he must fulfill due to crossing the US/Canada border.

Because of the quarantine rules, Pierre-Luc Dubois will miss a minimum of 7 games. It’s 14 days quarantine for players coming to Canada from the USA. @NHLJets — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) January 23, 2021

Laine was placed injured reserve Janaury 22 due to an upper-body injury. The Finnish sniper had two goals and an assist in the Jets’ season-opener before being sidelined.

Laine, ($6.75M AAV) will be a restricted free agent after this season. According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the Jets will retain a quarter of Laine’s salary in the deal.

In case people are wondering, nothing in the works at this point between Jackets and Laine's camp on a new contract. He's RFA July 28. Lots of time for that. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 23, 2021

Believe #nhljets are retaining 26% of Patrik Laine’s salary for this season, which evens out cap hits between Laine and Dubois. So no added salary for #CBJ other than new Roslovic deal. Of course, Dubois has next year on his contract. Laine does not. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 23, 2021

The Blue Jackets are “going to try and build a long-term relationship” with Laine.

Jarmo Kekalainen on Patrik Laine: "We're going to try to build a long-term relationship with him." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said acquiring a “top center in this environment is simply unheard of.”

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff: “To get a top center in this environment is simply unheard of. We wouldn’t have moved a Patrik Laine for someone that didn’t fit the criteria of a top centerman or top defenseman.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 23, 2021

Laine and Dubois were the second and third overall picks respectively in the 2016 NHL Draft.

More from the Jets, who made the trade official around 11:10 AM.

#NHLJets have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft in exchange for forwards Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/nh9a2XK00Z pic.twitter.com/xQAYVAysWb — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 23, 2021

WINNIPEG, Jan. 23, 2021 – The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for forwards Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. The Jets will also retain 26 per cent of Laine’s salary. Dubois, 22, has played five games for Columbus in 2020-21 and recorded a goal and two penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que. led the Blue Jackets in points (49) and assists (31) in 2019-20 before recording a team-high four goals, six assists, and 10 points in 10 Stanley Cup playoff games. Dubois, the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft who entered the NHL in 2017-18, has played 239 games and recorded 159 points (66G, 93A), along with 164 PIMs. He added another 19 points (8G, 11A) in 26 playoff games. Dubois, the son of Manitoba Moose assistant coach Eric Dubois, played 164 games over three seasons in the QMJHL with Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, recording 199 points (73G, 126A) and 248 PIMs. He added 39 points in 38 playoff games, highlighted by a trip to the QMJHL finals with the Armada in 2016-17. Internationally, Dubois has appeared for Canada on multiple occasions, including winning a bronze medal at the 2015 World Under-18s, a gold medal at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka, and a silver medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships. He has also appeared for Canada at a pair of World Championships, in 2018 and 2019, posting an identical seven points (3G, 4A) each appearance and winning a silver medal in 2019.

Headline photos via @duber18 and @patriklaine