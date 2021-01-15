Two Capitals games get rescheduled after Dallas Stars’ COVID-19 outbreak

The Dallas Stars had a severe outbreak of coronavirus during training camp. 17 different players contracted the disease, forcing the Stars out of action for the first week of the regular season.
Friday, the NHL announced Dallas’s new schedule. The Stars will play their first game of the season on Friday, January 22, against the Nashville Predators and make up the other four games later in the season.
The reason why we’re writing is that the Stars’ new schedule impacts the Capitals schedule as well.
According to the league, the Capitals will play the Boston Bruins on April 10 instead of April 11 as originally scheduled and the Capitals’ February 21 game against the New York Rangers will now be played at 7 PM instead of 5 PM.
Schedule changes like this could happen several times this season if there are outbreaks.
NEW YORK (Jan. 15, 2021) – The National Hockey League today announced updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule. The Dallas Stars will now open their regular season on Friday, Jan. 22 at home against the Nashville Predators. All updates are listed below. The complete 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.
The following games have been re-scheduled:
Game #9, Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Jan. 14, is now scheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #20, Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Jan. 15, is now scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #33, Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Jan. 17, is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #48, Dallas at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for Jan. 19, is now scheduled for Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #292, Florida at Detroit, originally scheduled for Feb. 21, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. ET
Game #303, Dallas at Florida, originally scheduled for Feb. 23, is now scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET
Game #532, Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally scheduled for March 27, is now scheduled for Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #653, Boston at Washington, originally scheduled for April 11, is now scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #715, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET
Game #828, Florida at Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for May 4, is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET
The NHL today announced the following start time changes:
Game #275, Florida at Detroit, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 19, is now scheduled for 7 p.m. ET
Game #291, NY Rangers at Washington, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 21, is now scheduled for 7 p.m. ET
