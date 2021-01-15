Two Capitals games get rescheduled after Dallas Stars’ COVID-19 outbreak

The Dallas Stars had a severe outbreak of coronavirus during training camp. 17 different players contracted the disease, forcing the Stars out of action for the first week of the regular season.

Friday, the NHL announced Dallas’s new schedule. The Stars will play their first game of the season on Friday, January 22, against the Nashville Predators and make up the other four games later in the season.

The reason why we’re writing is that the Stars’ new schedule impacts the Capitals schedule as well.

According to the league, the Capitals will play the Boston Bruins on April 10 instead of April 11 as originally scheduled and the Capitals’ February 21 game against the New York Rangers will now be played at 7 PM instead of 5 PM.

The Capitals game vs. the Bruins, originally scheduled for April 11, is now scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, the Caps game vs. the Rangers, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 21, is now scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. https://t.co/OY8ycivhWP — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2021

Schedule changes like this could happen several times this season if there are outbreaks.

More from the NHL: