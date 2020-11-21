Braden Holtby’s two tortoises, finally back at home in Canada, pose for photo

Our long international nightmare is over. On Friday, Brandi Holtby revealed that after two days stuck behind the border and away from his family, former Capital Braden Holtby was welcomed into Canada after not having the correct paperwork for his two tortoises.

Saturday, Brandi posted an image of the family’s two beloved pets back at home. A distinguished Honey Holtby proudly posed in front of the Canadian flag while Maple had some stage freight.

Video

The two tortoises have become rock stars over the last week as every major hockey news website has reported on their journey across the border.

The Holtbys will soon make themselves at home in Vancouver after Braden signed a two-year contract with the Canucksafter the Capitals, who did not have much money under the salary cap, opted to go with second-year player Ilya Samsonov and future Hockey Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist next season.

Now let’s hope Brandi will get these two heroes on a half shell their own Instagram page.

@bbholtby I think after the international incident with your tortoises, they are officially stars. I'd be willing to volunteer my time to help with an Instagram page dedicated to Honey and Maple. I really think this would bring a lot of joy to the world. https://t.co/xLjw1Ro9mD — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 21, 2020

Headline photo courtesy of @bbholtby