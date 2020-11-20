TJ Oshie models Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey

TJ Oshie was given the Mario Lemieux treatment by the Capitals and is officially the first player on the team to put on Washington’s new Reverse Retro jersey. Oshie is among several stars at MedStar Capitals Iceplex who are participating in the team’s optional workouts.

Oshie showed off the new red Screaming Eagle jersey while filming a TikTok video. The video was filmed outside the of the practice facility.

Video

The song is ‘GHOSTEMANE – FLESH (Slowed TikTok Remix) (Bass Boosted)’

For any readers who aren’t fans of the design yet, TJ is here to bring you to the other side. C’mon. Look at that smile. And those beautiful bold colors.

The Capitals’ jersey design is inspired by the team’s jerseys in 1997, the season they went to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in team history. The Capitol Dome logo has been brought back as a shoulder patch. The jersey will be available starting on December 1.

P.S. – The Capitals’ TikTok has several gems on its account including a Tom Wilson bodycheck, the team’s pregame rituals, and Captain. Enjoy.

Screenshots courtesy of the @Capitals