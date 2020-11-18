Not-so-humble Mario Lemieux shows off full trophy case while putting on Penguins’ first Reverse Retro jersey

Mario Lemieux, who is looking more and more like Wayne Gretzky by the day, received the first Pittsburgh Penguins Reverse Retro jersey in the mail today.

The Penguins’ owner and Hockey Hall of Famer tried it on in the most ostentatious place in his house: his lit-up trophy display.

The embodiment of a classic jersey. pic.twitter.com/XJtw3oHWJs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 18, 2020

So humble, Mario. Cheezus, that’s a lot of hardware.

During his playing career, Lemieux won two Stanley Cups, three Hart Trophies, six Art Ross Trophies, four Ted Lindsey Awards, two Conn Smythe Trophies, the Lester Patrick Trophy, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, and the Calder Trophy. Lemieux has also won three Stanley Cups as a team owner.

The new Penguins jerseys are white and based on a black sweater from 1997. The unis will be worn during select games next season. One would assume that’ll be during a Penguins-Capitals rivalry game on national TV. With the Pens in white and the Caps in their red Screaming Eagle jersey, that’ll be one fun game to watch.

