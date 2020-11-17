RMNB recommends Bee’s Balcony

We don’t have any hockey right now, so here are some ideas from us at RMNB on how you could spend your time.
In today’s episode: the least problematic exotic-animal-based account I can find on Instagram
I don’t know what the Instagram algorithm thinks about you, but for me it’s all guitars and animal accounts. A lot of those animal accounts are aggregators of middling quality, and some of them are weird Russian guys who keep exotic cats as domestic pets. I’m not a huge fan of either, but then the algorithm brought me to Bee’s Balcony.
Bee’s Balcony is a lady who documents the animals who visit her balcony somewhere in Australia. She doesn’t keep any of the pretty birds; she calls them “visitors.” She builds long-term relationships with them.
Here’s a family of rainbow lorikeets that has grown to trust Bee.
And here are some chatty kookaburra that have taken a bath.
And here is Bee disciplining a saucy lorikeet while her favorite cockatoo, Miss Poppet, waits her turn for food.
But not all visitors are welcome on Bee’s Balcony. One kookaburra has worn out his welcome. His name is Cartman.
So, as far as I can tell: zero exploitation here. Just pretty birds being chill as long as they have good manners.
Add Bee’s Balcony to your follow list for positive vibes only.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On