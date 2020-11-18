RMNB recommends Bad Snacks

We don’t have any hockey right now, so here are some ideas from us at RMNB on how you could spend your time.

In today’s episode: rad tunes for positive, mellow vibes.

One of my favorite musicians of the last few years is the Oregon-based producer and violinist Bad Snacks. I discovered Snacks through her commissioned work for YouTube’s Audio Library project and her subsequent mixtapes. Here’s one that I’ve used during RMNB’s livestreams on YouTube:

Last week, as the election drama winded down, Snacks declared she would release her latest work, Bathtub Bumps, contingent on the outcome. That outcome came to pass, so the tunes followed. It’s my favorite of her work so far.

Bathtub Bumps makes me feel relaxed, which is a rarer and rarer thing these days. It’s got lofi swung beats in the J Dilla vein with sparkly synths and gorgeous string pads on top. She’s a classically trained violinist, which lets her expand her art beyond the standard fare.

Bad Snacks’ YouTube channel is full of good advice for musicians, including some production drills, choice plugin recommendations, and mix breakdowns. I love how her work — the tunes and the behind-the-scenes stuff is entirely free of pretense. That’s just as refreshing as the music, which are excellent.

You can hear Bathtub Bumps on Bandcamp, Spotify, and other platforms.