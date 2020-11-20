RMNB recommends Power Point Break

We don’t have any hockey right now, so here are some ideas from us at RMNB on how you could spend your time.

In today’s episode, the finale: the most extreme drinking game ever invented.

A long time ago, a relative I will not name here returned from college with the initial version of this drinking game. Fifteen years later, my friends and I perfected it. The original version was simple: do a power hour while watching Point Break. The new version is way more extreme.

The Rules:

Watch the 1991 movie Point Break, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, directed by Kathryn Bigelow For each minute of the movie’s 122-minute running time, take one sip of beer As the movie begins, select one Extreme Avatar Whenever anyone playing determines that your Extreme Avatar has done anything that anyone might consider extreme, take an drink of beer in proportion to the amount of extremeness

Please be very careful when choosing your Extreme Avatar.

Johnny Utah : At one point you will unload your pistol straight into the air.

: At one point you will unload your pistol straight into the air. Bodhi: Your extremeness is subject to zen contradiction.

Your extremeness is subject to zen contradiction. Angelo Pappas : You make a splash early and take a shotty to the chest at the start of the third act.

: You make a splash early and take a shotty to the chest at the start of the third act. Whatever John C. McGinley’s character is named : A real blue-flame special.

: A real blue-flame special. Tyler: You’re the best surfer in the movie, and doing a deck change is extreme.

You’re the best surfer in the movie, and doing a deck change is extreme. Warchild: Not a lot of screen time, but you start a full-on brawl over surfer etiquette, so prepare to go OFF.

One time a friend of mine chose “the ocean” as his Extreme Avatar. There were no survivors.

I don’t get to play PPB much these days as I’ve pretty much quit the drink, but I had a lot of fun with some of my favorite people while this dumb and great movie played. Please be safe if you play Power Point Break, and limit your co-partiers to people in your isolation bubble.

Note: we do not discuss the remake here.