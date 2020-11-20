RMNB recommends Power Point Break

We don’t have any hockey right now, so here are some ideas from us at RMNB on how you could spend your time.
In today’s episode, the finale: the most extreme drinking game ever invented.
A long time ago, a relative I will not name here returned from college with the initial version of this drinking game. Fifteen years later, my friends and I perfected it. The original version was simple: do a power hour while watching Point Break. The new version is way more extreme.
The Rules:
Please be very careful when choosing your Extreme Avatar.
One time a friend of mine chose “the ocean” as his Extreme Avatar. There were no survivors.
I don’t get to play PPB much these days as I’ve pretty much quit the drink, but I had a lot of fun with some of my favorite people while this dumb and great movie played. Please be safe if you play Power Point Break, and limit your co-partiers to people in your isolation bubble.
Note: we do not discuss the remake here.
