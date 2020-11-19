RMNB recommends the work of Tim Heidecker

We don’t have any hockey right now, so here are some ideas from us at RMNB on how you could spend your time.

In today’s episode: maybe the most prolific comedian of our era?



I suppose a lot of people know Tim Heidecker from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! or from his role in Us. But there’s soooooo much more, and it’s so good.

On Cinema at the Cinema

I consider this to be Heidecker’s masterwork. A long-running movie review show that’s actually the story of a man unraveling. He falls apart once a year (usually just before Oscar season). Recently, this version of “Tim” has fallen prey to American’s most popular delusion. OCATS spawns some wild side-projects, including a full-length film about a failed big to run for DA and closed-circuit footage of Tim defending himself in court for the time he accidentally killed a dozen young adults with toxic vape juice.

An Evening with Tim Heidecker

I’ve heard the word anti-comedy, but I don’t really understand it. To me, a 15-minute shaggy dog story by Norm MacDonald is just funny, whether or not the form is familiar. This version of “Tim” did an hour-long stand-up special that is funny in the most agonizing way possible.

Decker

This version of “Tim” is the action version, a tier-one operator named Decker who doesn’t trust his government. He just wants to keep America safe. And during the Hawaii season, he wants to maybe cut loose a bit while filming.

Office Hours Live

This is Tim’s long-running talk-show project, and mostly it’s the real him. I think. Office Hours is a great way to pass the time if you’re lonely and have a spare screen. You can even Zoom-call in and tell him and Vic Berger and the other guy a bad pun.

Fear of Death

Embarrassingly for me, I can’t always tell if Tim’s recent album, Fear of Death, is totally sincere or not. It’s a 70’s-browned, Randy Newman-esque collection of songs about feeling, um, small and scared? That’s up my alley. I think he’s shooting straight here, which is I guess the move no one expected from him.

Moonbase 8

Moonbase 8 stars John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, and Heidecker as would-be astronauts testing their mettle in isolation in Arizona. I watched the first episode, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from them: dryyyyyyy comedy.

The raw tonnage of Heidecker’s output is stunning. If you want a trip, just start from episode one, season one of On Cinema and enjoy.