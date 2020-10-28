Tom Wilson and TJ Oshie were very excited that their cardboard cutouts attended the DC United game

A cardboard cutout of Alex Ovechkin attended a recent DC United game and Wednesday, a few more of his friends did as well.

Cardboard versions of Tom Wilson, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie made an appearance and sat in a row behind their captain.

Our D.C. fam continues to grow here at Audi Field. pic.twitter.com/1HU0w0zUM6 — dcunited (@dcunited) October 28, 2020

Naturally, Wilson and Oshie were excited. “Would be there in person if I could!😂,” Wilson tweeted.

Would be there in person if I could!😂 #DCfam https://t.co/J90m2ZEiA0 — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) October 28, 2020

“I’m there in spirit and in cardboard!!” astutely added the Osh Babe.

Wilson has attended at least three United games in the past with other teammates like Alex Ovechkin, Jakub Vrana, Andre Burakovsky, and Christian Djoos. Wayne Rooney returned the favor and attended his first hockey game in November 2018. The famous footballer met with players after the game, including Alex Ovechkin in a towel.

The Capitals’ appearance at Audi Field Wednesday appeared to be good luck. They beat the Columbus Crew 1-0.

Headline photo courtesy of @dcunited