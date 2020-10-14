DC United places cardboard cutout of Alex Ovechkin in the stands for game at Audi Field

Alex Ovechkin was at Audi Field for DC United’s game against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Well… sorta.
The Great 8 was one of 13 local star athletes turned into cardboard cutouts and placed in the stands. The group was highlighted by Ryan Zimmerman, Juan Soto, John Wall, Bradley Beal, Chase Young, Elena Delle Donne, and Andi Sullivan.
Hey everyone 👋 pic.twitter.com/Gn2JJumSj7
— dcunited (@dcunited) October 14, 2020
Several of the teams responded, including the Capitals.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 14, 2020
The Nationals countered, “hey family.”
hey family ☺️
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 14, 2020
“Looking good everyone,” the Mystics said.
Oh hey! 👋 Looking good everyone 😎
— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) October 14, 2020
The Wizards waved.
👋
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 14, 2020
Now that’s some gr8 DC Sports Synergy if I’ve ever seen it.
Headline photo courtesy of @dcunited
