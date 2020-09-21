Dmitry Orlov: 2019-20 season review

Dmitry Orlov might be the best pure defender on the Caps roster, and his game is about to undergo a major change.
|69
|games played
|22.2
|time on ice per game
|4
|goals
|23
|assists
|53.3
|5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted
|53.1
|5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted
|48.9
|5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted
About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:
At this point, Dmitry Orlov is at least the most dependable — if not best overall — defender on the Capitals roster. Among all full-time D, Orlov has the strongest relative numbers for pushing shot attempts and expected goals in his teams favor: meaning when he’s on the ice the Caps see an improvement of 2.9 percentage points in shot attempts (compared to the other team) and 3.1 points in expected goals. That improvement mostly comes from depriving opponents of the shooting free-for-all that’s way too common among other Caps defenders, especially Carlson and Kempny.
Here’s how HockeyViz measures Orlov’s impact on the ice last season:
One has to think that Orlov’s style of play would be the centerpiece of Peter Laviolette’s defense. Orlov is certainly a more reliable player than Carlson, accolades aside, upon which to build. The lone downside I can see is Orlov’s significantly lower level of direct involvement and the possible depression it may have on finishing. Orlov’s not a shoot-first player, but he is a big part in transitioning to offense. We know Laviolette likes to get the blue line involved in offense; that will either be an obstacle for Orlov — or an opportunity for him to take his game to the next level.
I’m definitely rooting for the latter.
What effect do you think Lavs will have on Orlov?
Read more: Japers Rink
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On