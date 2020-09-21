Dmitry Orlov: 2019-20 season review

Dmitry Orlov might be the best pure defender on the Caps roster, and his game is about to undergo a major change.

By the Numbers

69 games played 22.2 time on ice per game 4 goals 23 assists 53.3 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage, adjusted 53.1 5-on-5 expected goal percentage, adjusted 48.9 5-on-5 goal percentage, adjusted

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5 Ice time per game, split up by game state 5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red) 5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red) Individual scoring events by the player 5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Peter’s Take

At this point, Dmitry Orlov is at least the most dependable — if not best overall — defender on the Capitals roster. Among all full-time D, Orlov has the strongest relative numbers for pushing shot attempts and expected goals in his teams favor: meaning when he’s on the ice the Caps see an improvement of 2.9 percentage points in shot attempts (compared to the other team) and 3.1 points in expected goals. That improvement mostly comes from depriving opponents of the shooting free-for-all that’s way too common among other Caps defenders, especially Carlson and Kempny.

Here’s how HockeyViz measures Orlov’s impact on the ice last season:

One has to think that Orlov’s style of play would be the centerpiece of Peter Laviolette’s defense. Orlov is certainly a more reliable player than Carlson, accolades aside, upon which to build. The lone downside I can see is Orlov’s significantly lower level of direct involvement and the possible depression it may have on finishing. Orlov’s not a shoot-first player, but he is a big part in transitioning to offense. We know Laviolette likes to get the blue line involved in offense; that will either be an obstacle for Orlov — or an opportunity for him to take his game to the next level.

I’m definitely rooting for the latter.

Orly on RMNB

Orlov scored just four goals this season, but he got started early with this monster slapshot in Game 1.

He followed that up with a brutal own-goal that didn’t end up counting, thank goodness.

