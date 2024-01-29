The Washington Nationals are retiring their Cherry Blossom jerseys after the 2024 season

The Washington Nationals are retiring their popular City Connect cherry blossom jerseys. The MLB announced the news on Twitter, revealing that the 2024 season will be the last year the Nats wear the popular grey uniforms.

To properly celebrate, the Nationals are planning to wear the alternate jerseys at every Friday and Saturday home game.

The Nationals’ City Connect uniforms were first released in March 2022 in celebration of DC’s annual cherry blossom festival. The jerseys feature a branch of pink blossoms overlaying WSH, an abbreviation of the city’s name. The grey fabric features an illustrative pattern of cherry blossoms.

Nationals fans bought the cherry blossom merch in droves, setting a new MLB City Connect Day 1 sales record.

As we learned with the Washington Capitals’ Reverse Retro jerseys, the best things in life don’t last forever.

So make sure to get your Nationals' cherry blossom gear while you still can.

