The Washington Nationals’ new jerseys sure are something

The Washington Nationals released two new jersey designs on Friday. The team updated its road grays and introduced the franchise’s first pullover uniform.

Reception on social media has ranged from those are fire to you should like, not do that.

So let’s talk through the changes.

Road Grays

In what appears to be a modernized take on their original jerseys, the Nationals’ new road uniforms feature a blocky sans-serif wordmark across the chest in all-caps. The text color is dark navy blue and features white and red borders. The trim on the jersey and pants follow that lead are also in red, white, and blue.

The arm patch remains the circular curly W mark from last season. But gone is the red Washington wordmark in a script font.

Put a Curly W in the books!#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/gdYYdmHz0D — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 30, 2023

Pullover jersey

🔓 D.C. deets 🔒

alt addition pic.twitter.com/j1somFIe1R — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) January 26, 2024

The pullover jersey is a first in franchise history and comes in white. The main mark is a vintage Capitol W logo that is placed on the left chest — the Capitol Dome logo was first introduced on spring training hats in 2019.

The v-neck pullovers have red, white, and blue trim. The sleeves are colorized in bold navy and feature a new take on an old logo: interlocking DC letters inside a silhouette of the district. The DC logo sans silhouette was featured on the team’s jerseys and caps from 2005 until 2011.

The button-less jerseys were first made famous by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ’70s. The Nationals will be the first MLB team to rock the retro look in their regular rotation since the 1992 Cincinnati Reds. The Los Angeles Dodgers also plan to release a pullover design later this season.

The pullovers will serve as an alternate jersey for the Nationals during the 2024 season.

These new uniforms will be two of five that the Nationals have in their rotation for the 2024 MLB season.

The team will continue to wear their white home jerseys and navy blue alternates. The team is also planning to wear its City Connect cherry blossom design during all Friday and Saturday home dates.

The Nats will officially unveil the jerseys at the team’s Nats Plus Hot Stove event at Nationals Park on Saturday.

White home jersey

The Nationals have agreed to terms on a contract for the 2024 season with Ildemaro Vargas. pic.twitter.com/N6xcnFc5gI — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 27, 2023

Navy blue alternate

joan adon carrying a no-no into the 6th inning for the second time in four starts is crAAAAAzy pic.twitter.com/96WphaHV1y — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 26, 2023

City Connect alternate