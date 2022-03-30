Washington Nationals release cherry blossom jersey merch

The Washington Nationals will be the first major DC sports team to wear a cherry blossom jersey. The Nationals announced the news in tandem with the Washington Wizards via a press release on Monday. The Nationals’ full merch drop will be released here at 10 AM.
The jerseys are part of the Nationals’ City Connect Cherry Blossom collection. There are 45 different products available including headwear, apparel, and jerseys.
RMNB is told the only player name and number products online are for Juan Soto but there are also blank jerseys as well.
RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the MLB Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest and best ways to support the site.
The Nationals have been teasing the jersey over the last week via teaser videos on social media before eventually making the reveal on Tuesday.
HERE
COMES
🌸 THE BLOOM 🌸#BloomDay // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/vGuXlbRc0o
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 29, 2022
The Nationals will first wear the design for the first time on April 9-10.
The Nationals’ City Connect collection will be exclusive on the MLB Shop’s through April 4th. From April 4-9 it will be added to Nike.com. On April 10, it will then be added to Fanatics’ online website.
Last season, the MLB created City Connect jerseys for seven teams: the Dodgers, Red Sox, White Sox, Cubs, Marlins, Giants, and Diamondbacks. The jerseys and accompanying merch set out to tie in elements and pay homage to the city they play in.
Get your Nats’ cherry blossom gear now.
Headline photo via Nationals’ press release
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On