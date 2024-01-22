Corey Perry signs league minimum contract with Oilers after dismissal by Blackhawks for ‘unacceptable conduct’

The red-hot Edmonton Oilers added to their arsenal on Monday.
The Oilers, currently riding a 13-game winning streak, announced that they have signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a pro-rated, one-year contract at the league minimum salary of $775k with an additional $325k in performance bonuses.
Perry, 38, has been without a team since being removed from the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster on November 28. The Blackhawks put Perry on waivers to terminate his contract after conducting an investigation that they say led to findings of “unacceptable conduct” that violated both his contract and team policy. Perry cleared waivers the next day and was released.
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson held a press conference about the move when it was made. In that media availability, he declined to provide any further details about the reasoning for Perry’s termination. Little has been revealed since.
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Perry was believed to have been involved in an incident with a Blackhawks employee. Perry later apologized for the incident and said he was seeking professional help for substance abuse.
The former Hart Trophy winner had nine points (4g, 5a) in 16 games with Chicago before being waived. Perry practiced with the team for the first time on Monday. Winger Adam Erne was waived by the club to fit him on the roster.
Here’s the Oilers’ press release on the move:
RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract
EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and free-agent forward Corey Perry have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 plus performance bonuses.
The 38-year-old right-winger has played 1,273 career NHL regular season games, scoring 421 goals and 471 assists for 892 points. Perry has also played 196 career playoff games, recording 53 goals and 71 assists for 124 points.
During the 2010-11 season with the Anaheim Ducks, the Peterborough, Ont. native scored 50 goals and 98 points to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, plus the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.
Perry won the 2007 Stanley Cup with the Ducks and also played in three consecutive Stanley Cup Final series with the Dallas Stars (2020), Montreal Canadiens (2021) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2022).
He also captured Olympic gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi).
Perry will wear jersey number 90 with Edmonton.
Oilers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Ken Holland as well as Perry will address the media on Monday at 12:30pm MT. You can watch live on OilersPlus.com.