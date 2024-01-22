Corey Perry signs league minimum contract with Oilers after dismissal by Blackhawks for ‘unacceptable conduct’

The red-hot Edmonton Oilers added to their arsenal on Monday.

The Oilers, currently riding a 13-game winning streak, announced that they have signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a pro-rated, one-year contract at the league minimum salary of $775k with an additional $325k in performance bonuses.

Corey Perry #LetsGoOilers 1 year $775K Salary + $325K in Perf Bonuses: -$225K for 10 GP

-$50K for Round 2 win & plays 50% Round 2 GP or 50% Round 1-2 GP

-$50K for Round 3 win & plays 50% Round 3 GP or 50% Round 1-3 GP Rep'd by @TheHockeyAgency https://t.co/gjz7WvODrh — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 22, 2024

Perry, 38, has been without a team since being removed from the Chicago Blackhawks’ roster on November 28. The Blackhawks put Perry on waivers to terminate his contract after conducting an investigation that they say led to findings of “unacceptable conduct” that violated both his contract and team policy. Perry cleared waivers the next day and was released.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson held a press conference about the move when it was made. In that media availability, he declined to provide any further details about the reasoning for Perry’s termination. Little has been revealed since.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Perry was believed to have been involved in an incident with a Blackhawks employee. Perry later apologized for the incident and said he was seeking professional help for substance abuse.

The former Hart Trophy winner had nine points (4g, 5a) in 16 games with Chicago before being waived. Perry practiced with the team for the first time on Monday. Winger Adam Erne was waived by the club to fit him on the roster.

Here’s the Oilers’ press release on the move: