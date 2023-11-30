Corey Perry releases statement regarding actions that led Blackhawks to terminate his contract

The Chicago Blackhawks waived veteran forward Corey Perry on Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination after conducting an investigation that they say led to findings of “unacceptable conduct” that violated both his contract and team policy. Perry cleared waivers the next day and has been released.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson held a press conference on Tuesday about the move. In that media availability he declined to provide any further details about the reasoning for Perry’s termination.

Perry himself has now released a statement on Thursday that shines a little more light on the situation.

The statement reads:

I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans, and my family. I am embarrassed and I have let you all down. As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong. I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career. Once again, I am deeply sorry. Corey

Davidson did reveal in his presser when asked if there was any criminality involved in Perry’s actions that the incident was just “a workplace matter.”

Perry had been away from the team for the past week or so before being waived. He last played in a game on November 19. He signed with the Blackhawks as a free agent this past summer and has nine points (4g, 5a) through 16 games this season.

Earlier this week, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that Perry was involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included corporate partners and team employees.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan also confirmed that the reported incident involved a team employee.

