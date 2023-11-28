Chicago Blackhawks place Corey Perry on waivers with plans to terminate his contract due to ‘unacceptable conduct’

The Chicago Blackhawks put an end to the mysterious absence of forward Corey Perry on Tuesday. The team announced that Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

The Blackhawks say that after conducting an internal investigation, they have determined that Perry has engaged in conduct deemed “unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

If no team claims Perry, his contract will be terminated.

Here’s the Blackhawks’ full statement on the matter.

Blackhawks put Corey Perry on waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. pic.twitter.com/DKhWW8m3D1 — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 28, 2023

Perry has been away from the team for the past week. He last played in a game on November 19.

“He’s away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” general manager Kyle Davidson said last weekend. “We’re unable to provide any update on that front.”

Davidson claimed that the decision to send Perry away from the team was made purely by management. “It’s been a team decision so far to hold him out. It’s coming from the organization,” he said.

Perry’s agent, Pat Morris, disagreed with that assessment in his own released statement. “Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters,” Morris wrote. “Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time.”

Perry signed with the Blackhawks as a free agent this past summer. He has nine points (4g, 5a) through 16 games this season.

Screenshot via Chicago Blackhawks