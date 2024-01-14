Tom Wilson fails lie detector test when asked how good-looking he thinks he is

Tom Wilson is a two-time All-Star, Stanley Cup champion, and Washingtonian of the Year. But according to the NHL, he’s also A LIAR.

Wilson sat down for a lie detector test with the league and we learned that he has a healthy opinion of himself — though he doesn’t want to admit it.

In a reel the NHL posted on Instagram, Wilson’s handsomeness is the first and most important topic.

“Tom Wilson, do you think you’re one of the best-looking guys in the NHL?” asks the questioner in the NHL video.

“No,” Wilson replies after taking a second to consider.

“That is a lie,” observes the polygraph examiner.

“Of course it’s a lie,” the questioner says.

“Christian Bale is interrogating me,” Wilson jokes.

In the clip, Wilson was also asked who was a bigger life of the party between his teammates Alex Ovechkin and TJ Oshie.

“I think probably Osh,” Wilson said.

“That’s true,” confirms the polygraph examiner.

“I think Osh is always trying to get the party going, whereas O just kind of has a good time,” Wilson said. “[Ovi] is more just like comfortable doing his thing having fun.”

Wilson called Oshie “all-timer” when it comes to things like his infamous beer chug and making his teammates laugh. Though there was more of a collaborative approach to the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship fountain celebration at the Georgetown Waterfront.

“I had a front row seat to the fountain,” Wilson said. “Osh and I were kind of coming up with a bit of a game plan and we ran it by O because he’s kind of the ringleader. And then naturally he was over there swimming in the fountain like very quickly so we kind of just followed.”

Wilson’s lie detector test was filmed in mid-September as part of the NHL’s Media Day with players from across the league. The Capitals posted a behind-the-scenes video from Tom’s day that includes more clips and insight from that interview.

“True or false, you’re a fan of reality TV?” Not Christian Bale asks.

“True,” Wilson says.

“That is true,” the polygraph examiner.

“You are the best cook in your household?” Not Christian Bale asks.

“True,” Wilson says confidently.

“That is false,” the polygraph examiner replies.

Wilson laughs.

“I think I did pretty well.”

Screenshot: @Capitals/YouTube