Tom Wilson meets up with Sidney Crosby, balances 18 pucks on stick during strength test at NHL Media Day

Fresh off of his seven-year contract extension, Tom Wilson was the Washington Capitals’ representative at the NHL’s Media Day in Las Vegas.

Like other NHL players in attendance, Wilson completed a strength and balance test with a hockey stick as well as have an encounter with longtime Pittsburgh Penguins rival Sidney Crosby.

The league and its media outlets use the event as an opportunity to film interview content with players and prepare promotional material for the upcoming year.

Wilson was all smiles as he got to don the Capitals’ red jersey on ice for the first time in a good while. We also got a glimpse of the Caps’ purple, lavender, and white jersey they typically wear during warmups before Hockey Fights Cancer games.

The league also put Wilson in front of a large green screen which looks prime for potential photo/meme editing.

Greetings from Tom Wilson at #NHLMediaDay in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/oes1yqkyTb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 12, 2023

While at these events the players in attendance tend to get tasked with doing challenges and playing games for videos to be released throughout the season. On Tuesday, Wilson had to balance a number of stacked pucks on the blade of a stick.

“Who’s got the worst score? As long as I can beat that,” Wilson joked. He eventually got to 18 pucks on the blade before they plummeted Jenga style.

To wrap up the first day in Vegas, Wilson met up with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the Vegas Golden Knights locker room. The Pens and Caps are set to do battle in DC on October 13 in the Caps’ Home Opener.

The Caps’ social media team used the opportunity to poke a little fun at Crosby using a tweet structure that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes accidentally made famous this past weekend.

Hate that, man… Opening night can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/W4tVCaoaNw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 13, 2023

The Caps originally made the above tweet without the comma before “man” which Mahomes mistakenly did when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The missing comma made it look like Mahomes actually hated Rodgers and not his unfortunate injury.

Smooth Tweet edit by Patrick Mahomes🤣 Talking about Jets QB Aaron Rodgers’ injury. (📸: @jbbrisco) pic.twitter.com/8doHIbc8OH — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 12, 2023

The Caps will officially return to the ice on September 20 for the opening day of training camp. Wilson has already been back in the area and has joined some of the informal skates taking place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

