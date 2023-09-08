Tom Wilson returns to DC, joins Capitals’ informal practices

Tom Wilson has officially arrived back in DC days after saying his goodbyes to Toronto – his offseason home.

Wilson joined his teammates out on the ice for informal practices, Friday.

“found the source of the dc heat,” the Capitals wrote on social media.

All of the Capitals’ main core is back with Wilson back in the fold. The big winger joins Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson back at the practice facility.

With Paragenix Systems, Wilson trained with NHL players like Tyler Seguin, Michael Bunting, and Jared McCann over the offseason as he tries to re-find his top form after major knee surgery in 2022.

“It was a tough year, but this summer I’m starting to feel a lot better,” Wilson said. “Once you get kind of a year post-op, it definitely makes a big difference. I’m feeling great now, excited for the season.”

Wilson will look to improve upon his season last year where he scored 13 goals and collected 22 points in 39 games, but posted a plus-minus of minus-13. Wilson also had a goal differential of minus-8 at five-on-five.

Now back in DC, Wilson’s voice will carry even louder after signing a seven-year, $45.5 million extension with the Capitals in early August worth an annual average value of $6.5 million. Wilson is now the longest Capitals player under contract and is likely the captain in waiting.

Capitals’ training camp begins on September 20.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB