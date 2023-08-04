Capitals sign Tom Wilson to seven-year contract extension worth $6.5 million per season

The Washington Capitals announced Friday that they signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million extension worth an annual average value of $6.5 million. The contract kicks in 2024-25 after his current deal expires, and ends after the 2030-31 season.

Wilson, 29, becomes the only Capitals player with a contract extending past 2028.

WILLY'S HERE TO STAY‼️ The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Tom Wilson to a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension beginning with the 2024-25 season. Full Details: https://t.co/cAjzxmQvnf#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ktdvx4umm8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) August 4, 2023

The contract is structured to dissuade any chance of a buyout in the future with increased signing bonuses in the final years. Wilson also received a 15-team no-trade clause in years one through four and a 10-team NTC in years five through seven.

“Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals’ uniform,” GM Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come.”

“Feeling extremely honored today as I get to sign an extension with the city that I’ve called home for the last 10 years,” Wilson added on X. “Being a Cap means so much to me and I can’t wait to continue to compete and leave it all out there with this team. Thanks to the Caps family for the support!”

The Wilson extension comes after the right wing missed half of last season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered during the 2022 playoffs. Upon his return, Wilson scored 13 goals in 33 games.

The Toronto native was subjected to trade rumors throughout the summer despite Wilson and the Capitals both publicly stating that the two sides wanted to work out an extension. After the NHL Draft concluded, MacLellan admitted that “we’re constantly telling people we’re not” trading him.

“I’d like Tom to finish up in Washington,” MacLellan said on Breakdown Day. “He’s been a big part of our culture, our group. He’s consistently gotten better throughout the years. We’re going to do everything we can to sign him.

“He was one of our better players down the stretch,” MacLellan continued. “I really liked him and Strome together. I thought they were two players that played consistently well down the stretch when we weren’t as a team playing well.”

Wilson was just as effusive with his comments.

“I’m not a guy that’s going to play hardball and say that I don’t want to be here,” Wilson said. “Everyone knows I want to be here. No matter what happens, I want to help this city win games.”

Now Wilson has a retirement contract with the only NHL team he’s ever known and will likely lead the team into the future past Alex Ovechkin’s retirement.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

