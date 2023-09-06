Tom Wilson’s summer in Toronto is over, next Capital on the way back

Tom Wilson announced that his summer in Toronto is officially over.

Wilson took to Instagram to thank his training partners at Paragenix Systems, Matt Nichol and Mike Carneiro, who have been working with him during the offseason. His next stop is the district.

“Another summer in the books!!” Wilson wrote. “See you soon DC!”

One of Wilson’s final stops was to visit North Toronto Arena, where a Stanley Cup banner of himself is raised, to watch his brothers play hockey as his dog Halle looked on.

The Capitals are currently holding informal skates at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Alex Ovechkin returned to the ice on Tuesday as most of the team’s major players are all back in DC.

Wilson spent his offseason training with players like Tyler Seguin, Michael Bunting, and Jared McCann (and coach DSP!) under the Paragenix Systems banner as he tries to re-find his top form after major knee surgery in 2022.

“It was a tough year, but this summer I’m starting to feel a lot better,” Wilson said. “Once you get kind of a year post-op, it definitely makes a big difference. I’m feeling great now, excited for the season.”

To get fully game ready for NHL training camps, Paragenix Systems held a hockey tournament in late August against Gary Roberts’ summer players, which includes Connor McDavid.

As Wilson arrives back to the DC, he will return with his longterm future with the Caps secured. The first-line right wing signed a seven-year, $45.5 million extension with the Capitals in early August worth an annual average value of $6.5 million. Wilson is now the longest player under contract and is likely the captain in waiting.

The Capitals are hoping new head coach Spencer Carbury and bounce-back seasons from players like Wilson will aid the team in returning to the playoffs in 2023-24.

Headline photo: @taylor_pischke/IG