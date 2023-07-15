Tom Wilson and Devante Smith-Pelly reunite on the ice for summer hockey training

Tom Wilson caught up with a beloved former teammate while training in Toronto this week. Devante Smith-Pelly joined Wilson on the ice during Paragenix Systems Inc.’s offseason program. The two were all smiles while skating in a photo originally posted by the company on Instagram.

Smith-Pelly, who scored seven huge goals during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup Run, announced his retirement from professional hockey last December. Since then, he returned to DC for the Capitals’ Black History Night, where he dropped the game’s ceremonial first puck.

Wilson and Smith-Pelly previously reunited shortly before Black History Night, when Smith-Pelly attended a Capitals practice.

“Cool to see him in D.C. back in the room and stuff,” Wilson said then. “It’s been a while. He’s obviously a big fan favorite, scored some huge goals for us. Good friend of mine and just a really good teammate.”

Both Smith-Pelly and Wilson are longtime clients of Matt Nichol, who runs Paragenix Systems. Nichol was an original founder of Biosteel and ran the annual Biosteel Camp before selling the company in 2019. Wilson and Smith-Pelly were among the many NHL players to attend Biosteel Camp and both participated the summer before winning the Stanley Cup.

Wilson has also featured in training videos posted by Paragenix Systems on Instagram.

“I’ve been training with Matt since I was in Junior and it’s been a true privilege to train here,” Wilson said in a testimonial on Nichols’ website. “Matt and his staff make it fun to come to the gym every day and make it feel like a true family environment.”

Headline image: @paragenixsystems/Instagram