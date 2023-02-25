Home / News / Devante Smith-Pelly gets loud ovation in return to Capital One Arena, drops ceremonial first puck

Devante Smith-Pelly gets loud ovation in return to Capital One Arena, drops ceremonial first puck

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

February 25, 2023 3:01 pm

Devante Smith-Pelly made his grand return to Capital One Arena on Saturday, nearly four years after last suiting up for the Washington Capitals.

A lot of things have changed over those years: DSP retired and Alex Ovechkin is nearing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. But there’s one thing that remains a constant: Capitals fans still love DSP to the moon and back just like they did before.

Smith-Pelly was honored by the team on Saturday and was a huge part of the team’s Black History celebration against the New York Rangers.

The Stanley Cup-winning forward, who scored seven goals en route to the Capitals’ first championship, was honored with a powerful tribute video.

DSP then dropped the ceremonial first puck between the team’s two captains, the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba. Ovechkin and DSP hugged afterward.

The Capitals shared the absolutely awesome photo from ice level.

DSP got a tour of the team’s new installations pregame, including the team’s tribute to its 11 Black players.

The team also created an illustration honoring those trailblazing legends.

“It’s good,” DSP said. “It shows that they obviously care. Have 11 [Black] guys play for the same organization is significant. I appreciate it. I appreciate how they handled my situation when I was here and stuff like that. I appreciate how they handled Wardo’s and all that stuff. It’s definitely something that doesn’t go unnoticed. I appreciate them for that.”

,