Alex Ovechkin officially returns, joins Capitals informal skates ahead of training camp

The gang is almost entirely back together.

With Labor Day weekend over, the Washington Capitals took to the ice on Tuesday morning and held their biggest informal skate to date as Training Camp quickly approaches on September 21.

The session was highlighted by the return of Alex Ovechkin, who jumped onto the ice after flying back to DC over the weekend from Russia.

[runs through wall] 𝗢 𝗬𝗔 pic.twitter.com/uxWwDbrNN9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 5, 2023

Ovechkin was all smiles and excitedly pointed to a camera as he made his way back onto the ice – jet-lag be damned.

The 2023-23 campaign will be Ovechkin’s 19th season in the NHL. He sits second all-time on the NHL goals list with 822 tallies, 72 behind record-holder Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin’s next big milestone will be points-related.

Other players new to the group included Evgeny Kuznetsov, TJ Oshie, Dylan Strome, Nick Jensen, and Nic Dowd. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir posted a photo and all the players he saw out on the ice.

Big group of #Caps on the ice at MCI this morning for an informal skate. Among them: Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, TJ Oshie, Darcy Kuemper, Dylan Strome, Nic Dowd, Nick Jensen and Joel Edmundson. Training camp starts Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/wElr0YAKuC — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 5, 2023

RMNB’s Katie Adler also spotted Alexander Suzdalev and Andrew Cristall in the hallway of MedStar Capitals Iceplex as the NHLPA Rookie Showcase was happening. The event is closed to the public.

Screenshot: @Capitals/X