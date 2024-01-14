TJ Oshie saying the Capitals had ‘a mature win’ is kinda absurd

The Washington Capitals defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday. Down 2-1 headed into the third period, the Capitals got two goals in 1:53 — one from Nic Dowd and another from TJ Oshie — to give the team the victory over the Metropolitan Division leaders.

After the game, Oshie, a business owner and a father of four, called the triumph “a mature win.”

Let’s unpack that.

“It was a mature win for us.” — TJ Oshie on the #ALLCAPS 3-2 win over the NYR. pic.twitter.com/2qxQ6g5YxK — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 13, 2024

“I think there’s a lot of character in the room,” Oshie explained. “There’s been a big learning curve with systems and guys’ individual play with cold streaks.I think through all of that we’ve developed a bit of resiliency that really goes a long way down the stretch here when everyone’s fighting for every point.

“Tonight was no different bouncing back from our last game where we didn’t play how we wanted to. But also, coming back after they score one and after they score two, too, to really just stick with our game. It was really… it builds a lot of confidence to know that if you stick with your game, you’re going to be able to pull it off. Not freaked out on the bench or screaming at the refs, whatever it is. It was a mature win for us.”

While I understand and agree with almost all of what Osh is saying here, I’m really struggling with the “mature” part.

For instance, here’s TJ pregame spitting on his bare hand and then slapping Tom Wilson on the booty.

gotta hand it to him pic.twitter.com/AmSOTmNq5k — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 13, 2024

Minutes later, here’s TJ getting his face shield thoroughly cleaned by Nic Dowd. And I mean, REALLY cleaned.

You must ask yourself, is this a goal celebration of a mature man — the Chateau Gruaud Larose of hockey players?

I don’t know. So maybe mature isn’t the right word?

Please forgive me for this one small gripe, Timothy Jimothy.