Live blog: Capitals vs Hurricanes in an important Metropolitan Divison showdown

It’s too early to say that this is a must-win game, but folks, tonight’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes is a mighty important one.

If the Capitals are going to go dancing in April, these are the games they need to win to distinguish themselves.

“I can’t overstate the importance of the next couple weeks for our group and the teams that we play,” Spencer Carbery said this morning. “This is no different tonight against a really good team that’s rolling really well. In our division, it’s challenging, but this is where we need to prove and show that we’re capable of keeping up with these teams and being in the conversation with these type of teams.”

To stay in the conversation, the Capitals will turn to Darcy Kuemper, who stopped just enough pucks the other night to deliver a win over the Penguins.

Tonight's game returns to Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev and Matthew Phillips are the healthy scratches. TJ Oshie is in Minnesota somewhere.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Pyotr Kochetkov in net. Pacioretty-Strome-Lapierre and TVR-Bear get the start.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Nic Dowd skates the puck across the goal and beats Kochetkov with a perfectly placed shot. NAK and Beck Malenstyn get the assists. Goal came at the 7:06 mark.

Took his time and picked his spot pic.twitter.com/EAvr6V4OsO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 6, 2024

TVR to the box for hooking at 10:39.

OMG THE DMITRY ORLOV TRIBUTE VIDEO.

The Hurricanes power play ends early as Andrei Svechnikov interferes with John Carlson 1:07 into their power play. We’ll play four-on-four until the Caps get a brief power play.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. After a great feed by Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome scores a power-play goal right in front of the net. John Carlson registers his 500th career assist on the tally. Strome’s 14th goal of the year came at 16:29.

The Caps have the lead but YIKES. The Hurricanes outshot the Capitals 10-6 in the first period and out-attempted them 30-12 at five-on-five.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Brent Burns scores 5:17 into the period to narrow the Capitals lead. Svechnikov beat like three dudes out of the corner. Burns pinched and scored five-hole on Kuemper.

