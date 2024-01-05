TJ Oshie leaves Capitals to get treatment for undisclosed injury in Minnesota

TJ Oshie did not participate in the Capitals’ morning skate on Friday and is apparently no longer with the team.

According to Capitals’ head coach Spencer Carbery, Oshie has left to get treatment for an injury in Minnesota. Though Carbery did use some wiggly words when sharing the news.

Carbery made the revelation while giving injury updates to the press.

Tom Gulitti: “We didn’t see TJ out there, is he taking a step back?” Spencer Carbery: “I believe he’s not in the facility. I think he may have gone back to Minnesota to get some treatment done.”

Despite Carbery couching his news with words like “I believe”, “I think”, and “may”, every hooked-in beat reporter including Gulitti, Tarik El-Bashir, and Bailey Johnson, reported it directly as fact on Twitter.

Oshie has been out of the lineup since Dececember 17 with what the Capitals initially called a lower-body injury. Now, the injury is listed as upper body in nature.

Oshie’s last game came on December 16 against the Nashville Predators. The winger scored a power-play goal and three shots on goal in 18:51 of ice time. Oshie finished the game without any clear sign of injury.

Oshie has missed 15 games total so far this season. Currently, he’s listed as out day-to-day and on injured reserve. Though that could potentially change depending on what he learns up north.

