Ivan Miroshnichenko’s NHL debut with Capitals immortalized in new bobblehead

Ivan Miroshnichenko is one of a series of talented first-round picks who will likely become part of the Washington Capitals’ core in the future. His recent NHL debut against the New York Islanders on December 20 did nothing to tamp that optimism.

While he did not score, Miroshnichenko dazzled when he was out on the ice, posting two shots on goal, five shot attempts, three scoring chances, and three hits in 10:13 of ice time. After the game, he showed his appreciation by saying in broken English, “Best day tonight, thank you!”

While the bobblehead is being promoted with “blackout” graphics publicly where FOCO just shows the silhouette, the merch-makers were willing to give RMNB readers a first-look at the artwork.

The bobble features the rookie phenom in a skating pose while wearing the team’s home uniform in which he debuted in. He stands atop an ice themed base with his name displayed on the front along with the date he made his debut. The backboard features the Capitals Weagle logo and his number.

When we were getting promo shots of Hunter Shepard's bobblehead last month, Miro skated over to me, grabbed Shep's bobblehead and asked "Where's mine?" I told him he'd have one soon. Little did we know… https://t.co/bXWfEtL0P9 — Kyle Mace (@kylemace) December 27, 2023

The Miroshnichenko bobblehead is limited to 144 units and stands at 8 inches tall. The release of the Miro bobblehead comes on the same day FOCO released an 800 Goal Club triple bobblehead, featuring Alex Ovechkin, Wayne Gretzky, and Gordie Howe.

