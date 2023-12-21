Ivan Miroshnichenko impresses in NHL debut: ‘Best day tonight, thank you’

Ivan Miroshnichenko realized a major milestone in his career on Wednesday night when he made his NHL debut against the New York Islanders. After earning a call-up to Washington on Tuesday, the 19-year-old winger donned a Capitals jersey for the first time.

Though he did not get his name on the scoresheet, Miroshnichenko’s presence was noticeable and he was dangerous throughout the night.

Miroshnichenko individually registered two shots on goal, five shot attempts, three scoring chances, and three hits in 10:13 of ice time in regulation. With Miro out on the ice at five-on-five, the Capitals came out ahead in shot attempts (13-10), scoring chances (4-3), and high-danger chances (3-2).

The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime thanks to a Dylan Strome overtime goal.

Inside the locker room after the victory, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery gave Miroshnichenko a shoutout at the tail end of his postgame speech. Miro received a hug from his coach and boisterous cheers from his teammates.

“Atta boy, Miro,” Alex Ovechkin shouted.

Upon some urging, Miroshnichenko even gave a brief speech of his own in English.

“Best day tonight, thank you,” he said with a huge grin.

Afterwards, speaking to the media, Carbery praised Miroshnichenko’s performance.

“I liked his game,” Carbery said. “I thought there’s a couple things that stood out to me is that the shooting and the shot, he throws one, that early one off the side of Varlomov. I don’t even know if it hit the crossbar or it hit Varly on the side of the head, but it was like a heady play to try to throw puck to the net, catch the goaltender off guard. He gets the chance on the two-on-one with Matty Phillips, puck just hops over his stick.

“I liked his game and there was a sequence late in the game where it was two-two. And he had to defend a scenario that sometimes is tricky for wingers and he had it dialed. And there was nobody, he didn’t get beat in the situation, he was right on coverage. And so that tells me that he, in a conversation we had this morning, is dialed in and knew exactly how we played that situation and did it to a T.”

For his teammates, Miroshnichenko’s big night helped energize the room, as did a strong performance from fellow call-up Hendrix Lapierre.

“It’s awesome,” Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “Obviously Miro’s story is inspirational and I don’t know if you got to see the pregame speech though, but I think that everyone fired up and then Lappy played played awesome. Miro’s throwing his body around and it’s just a spark for the whole group.”

Besides praising his play, John Carlson honed in on the significance of Miroshnichenko’s achievement, particularly given his path to Washington. Miroshnichenko received a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February of 2022, missing much of his draft year before returning to play. Less than two years later, he’s playing in the NHL.

“Yeah, it was great,” Carlson said. “I mean, you’re rooting for a guy like that. The first NHL game, I would say, is one of the most thrilling, memorable things an NHL player can do.

“I think it gets overlooked a lot by other accolades, your first goal, stuff like that. But it’s a starting point for him for the next start of his career. And that’s huge, especially with what he’s been through and done. And it’s great to see him, great to have him.”

Miro’s night began by arriving to the game with childhood idol and current mentor Alex Ovechkin.

He seamlessly joined into the Caps’ rambunctious pregame rituals.

Capitals faithful turned out to cheer Miroshnichenko on during warmups as he took his rookie lap at Capital One Arena.

Your moment is here, 6️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cPxpGeCmvA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 21, 2023

Carbery slotted Miroshnichenko onto the second line alongside fellow countryman Evgeny Kuznetsov. With Connor McMichael absent due to illness, Miroshnichenko played on his preferred left wing while Matthew Phillips played on the right.

Miro’s first shift, however, came on the power play just 5:12 into the first period. He didn’t wait long to get in on the action, recording his first shot 22 seconds after hitting the ice.

He earned another quality chance in the second period, sending the puck just wide of Isles goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

Capitals color commentator Craig Laughlin noted that Miroshnichenko seemed to fit right in despite the nerves of his debut and the lack of familiarity with his line.

“I think he looked very comfortable,” Laughlin said. “I just felt that he had a good feel for the game. He didn’t look overwhelmed. He said he was excited to play in the game. I didn’t see any jitters and I really liked his game. I liked his skating. He had a couple of hits, played over 10 minutes. Perfect way to start your NHL career. I think this kid’s going to be a great one here in Washington for many years.”

“We know he has the offensive gifts,” said play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati. “Spencer Carbery was telling him to focus upon the defensive side of play tonight, the compete side. I thought he fit in very nicely–in a limited role, but I thought he fit in very nicely.”

Congratulations, Miro! Here’s to the first of many.

