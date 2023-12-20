Connor McMichael will not play against New York Islanders

The Washington Capitals have made some last-minute lineup changes Wednesday night before taking on the New York Islanders. Just before warmups, the Capitals announced that forward Connor McMichael would not be taking part in the Metropolitan Division matchup.

McMichael is ill and will be replaced in the lineup by rookie forward Matthew Phillips. This will be the second-straight game that Phillips is a late fill-in after he subbed in for an injured TJ Oshie in Sunday night’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

#Caps forward Connor McMichael is out for tonight’s game versus the New York Islanders (illness). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 20, 2023

McMichael has been one of the team’s top minute eaters in recent weeks, skating at least 19:30 of ice time in two of the Capitals’ last three games. The 22 year old plays at all strengths for head coach Spencer Carbery and has led the team’s most productive even-strength forward line.

McMichael was expected to be back with Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha again on Wednesday night, but that honor will now belong to Hendrix Lapierre. With McMichael in between those two wingers this season, the Capitals have seen 58 percent of the expected goals and 59.5 percent of the high-danger chances at five-on-five together.

The impressive unit has also out-scored their opposition 9-6 and features three of the team’s top four five-on-five point scorers. Protas (12) leads the line there while both McMichael (10) and Mantha (10) are tied with Tom Wilson (10) for second place.

With Lapierre now back in the middle of the ice, Ivan Miroshnichenko, making his NHL debut, gets pushed to his natural, left-wing side on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Phillips.

