An 800 Goal Club triple bobblehead just dropped, featuring Alex Ovechkin, Wayne Gretzky, and Gordie Howe

A year ago, Alex Ovechkin joined the 800 goal club after notching a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Now his accomplishment is being celebrated in a very limited edition bobblehead produced by FOCO. Ovechkin is paired with the other two scorers of 800 goals, Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (802).

The triple features Ovechkin, Gretzky, and Howe all in action poses wearing their team’s home uniforms. The uniforms represent the era in which each of the players played, and includes all the meticulous details, like the prestigious “C” for being the captain of their respective clubs. They stand atop a thematic base with their names displayed in front, their team’s logos, and date in which they reached 800 career goals. The backboard of the base displays “800 Goal Club” in large text.

The Ovechkin bobbleheads are a limited edition of 360.

PS – FOCO also released an Ivan Miroshnichenko NHL Debut Bobblehead today as well that comes in a limited edition of 144.

