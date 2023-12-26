Ryan Leonard has assist and game-high eight shots in USA’s 4-1 WJC win over Norway

Ryan Leonard didn’t score, but his first game in a U20 World Junior Championship was one to remember.

The 18-year-old Team USA forward notched an assist and fired a game-high eight shots on goal in the United States’ 4-1 win over Norway in its opening matchup of the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Leonard’s eight shots equated to 18 percent of the team’s offense via rubber fired on net.

Leonard’s first career point in the U20 WJC came on a Team USA power play, where he earned a secondary assist on a Gavin Brindley goal. Operating in the bumper/slot area on Team USA’s power play, Leonard, wearing number nine in blue, fired a one-timer that was saved by Norway goaltender Markus Stensrud. The rebound went right to Gabe Perreault who sent a pass over to Brindley for the the wide-open tally.

When celebrating the lamp lighter, the eighth overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft could be seen with a bloody cotton swab stuck up his nose. It was presumably after he got punched in the head earlier in the period.

As he’s done for much of his career with USNDTP and Boston College, Leonard skated on a line with close friends and prospects, Will Smith and Perreault, at five-on-five. He received 16:02 of ice time.

Leonard showed his own snarl in the game as well, tallying a team-high four penalty minutes.

Just a reminder that Ryan Leonard will end up being a steal at No. 8. The Caps have a buzzsaw coming. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 26, 2023

“Obviously they’re a really good team,” Brindley, who scored twice in the game, said to the IIHF afterwards. “You can’t underestimate any team. We came out a little flat in the first period but found a way to be physical and found our game in the third. So that was good.”

Leonard’s performance comes after scoring two goals and being named player of the game against Team Canada in an exhibition before Christmas.

Capitals defense prospect Ryan Chesley, who was named an alternate captain for Team USA, was a plus-one in 18:27 of ice time.

Team USA outshot a beleaguered but game Norway 44-23 in both teams’ opening preliminary round matchup. The United States has ten returning players and eight NHL first-round picks on its squad.