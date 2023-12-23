Ryan Leonard scores two goals in USA’s World Junior Championship tune-up game against Canada

The 2024 World Junior Championship hasn’t officially begun just yet, but involved teams have already started competing in pre-tournament exhibition games. Team USA and Team Canada renewed their storied rivalry in one of those tune-up contests on Saturday and Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard left his mark on the scoresheet with a two-goal game.

Leonard first put away a second-period tally with a nifty backhand move that gave the US a 3-2 lead just as a power play was expiring. He followed that up with another marker in the second to extend the team’s lead.

The 18-year-old winger made Team USA’s U20 World Juniors squad this year for the first time after a very successful start to his freshman NCAA season at Boston College.

The first goal, assisted by Isaac Howard and Cutter Gauthier, came with 8:51 remaining in the second frame. Leonard’s college teammate, Cutter Gauthier, kicked the scoring play off by falling down behind the net and creating a loose puck situation.

A Canadian defender then tried clearing his zone and ended up just knocking the puck to Howard, who found Leonard all alone in front of the net. A few dekes later, and the Canadian goaltender had no chance as Leonard lifted the puck into what was practically an empty net.

Ryan Leonard makes no mistake while all alone in front of the net. Team USA takes a 3-2 lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Uf3Cxbvh62 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 23, 2023

Leonard’s second goal came via strong passing play from his USNTDP and college linemates, Will Smith and Gabe Perreault. Smith first found Perreault with a great cross-ice feed before Perreault froze the entire Canadian defense and netminder with a hesitation shot-pass that landed right on Leonard’s tape for an easy tip-in.

The tally gave the Americans a 5-3 lead heading into the third period.

Gabe Perreault with a beautiful pass to Ryan Leonard who restores Team USA's two-goal lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/8RnrGwdWfJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 23, 2023

The US would go on to win the game 6-5 in overtime. Leonard was chosen by the two teams as the US’ best skater on the night.

#ALLCAPS Ryan Leonard gets player of the game for team USA pic.twitter.com/XZEUgBO5Mu — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 23, 2023

Leonard’s strong pre-tournament play comes amidst a high-scoring season in the NCAA: the Capitals’ top forward prospect has 18 points (10g, 8a) in his first 17 games of college hockey this year with the BC Eagles. The Massachusetts native was recently awarded Hockey East Player of the Week and Hockey East Rookie of the Month in the span of just a few days.

The 2023 first-round selection also has a history of performing on the big stage for Team USA. At the end of his 2022-23 season, he starred at the U18 World Championship, blitzing the competition for 17 points (8g, 9a) in seven games, ending the tournament by scoring the overtime gold-medal winner against Sweden.

If Saturday’s contest is any indication, Leonard is well on his way to repeating some of that same success. Team USA will officially open their tournament against Norway on December 26. They won’t have a chance for rematch that actually counts with Canada until the single-elimination rounds, as the two team are in separate preliminary stage groups.

Leonard will be joined on the US roster by fellow Capitals prospect Ryan Chesley, one of team’s alternate captains.

Screenshot via TSN