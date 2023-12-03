You will now complete the Caps Happiness Survey

Twenty games in: you know the rules. We need to know how you are feeling about the Washington Capitals. But because feelings are gross, we will do it with numbers.

This is a semi-silly exercise, and it will take you like three minutes to complete. Participation is mandatory.

Just answer on a scale from 1 to 5 how HAPPY you are to have each player on the team. What does happy mean? Aristotle called it eudaimonia, a state of bliss achieved from fulfilling your purpose, but he didn’t watch hockey. You decide what happy means.

Take the survey

We’ll share the results when they’re done. Thank you for your service.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB