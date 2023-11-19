Bears finish week undefeated with 4-0 shutout over Bridgeport

The Hershey Bears finished out their week strong with a 4-0 shutout over the Bridgeport Islanders.

Bears’ goalie Clay Stevenson was named the First Star of the Night. Stevenson saved all 25 shots he faced in his third shutout of the season so far.

With the victory, the Bears swept both nights of their back-to-back with the Islanders, outscoring them 9-4.

Mike Vecchione opened Saturday night’s game by scoring with a one-timer from the left circle on a pass from Logan Day.

Ethen Frank received credit for the Bears’ second goal of the game after deflecting a shot by Vincent Iorio into the net and past Islanders’ goaltender Ken Appleby.

A wrist shot from Colin Swoyer at the blue line deflected off Riley Sutter’s stick and into the net. The second deflection goal of the game scored at 13:21 into the second period was Sutter’s first of the season.

Another deflection goal for the Bears, this time @sutts_14 nets his first of the season! 🍎Swoyer

🍏Strome https://t.co/zCui4viljj pic.twitter.com/uS3qL8t4sl — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 19, 2023

Pierrick Dubé and Garrett took off on a two-on-one in the third period. Roe passed it to Dube who was wide open in front of the net, who beat the Islanders goaltender for one last goal.

Stevenson took care of the rest. His most notable save was stopping former Bears forward Brian Pinho on a breakaway in the first period.

✨Blessing your timeline with this @claystevenson_ glove save ✨ pic.twitter.com/n8sujTw9oL — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 19, 2023

Here were the lines for tonight’s game. Notably, Ivan Miroshnichenko was a healthy scratch (here’s why).

Tonight's projected lineup against the Islanders — Hardy Häman Aktell is back and will play on a pairing tonight with Logan Day! Tonight's broadcast:

🖥️ https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am, @WOYK1350 pic.twitter.com/VSRoK6SXrZ — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) November 18, 2023

You can watch more than Ethen Frank’s goal, but the entirety of the video game highlights provided by the Bridgeport Islanders.

Below is the full game recap by the Hershey Bears:

BEARS SWEEP WEEK WITH 4-0 WIN OVER ISLANDERS Frank collects two points, Stevenson gets third shutout of season (Bridgeport, CT – Nov. 18, 2023) – The Hershey Bears (12-4-0-0) completed a sweep of their weekend series (and a perfect 3-0-0-0 week overall) with a 4-0 shutout win over the Bridgeport Islanders (4-9-1-0) on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. BOX SCORE Mike Vecchione opened the scoring for the second straight night, beating Ken Appleby by one-timing a pass from Logan Day for his seventh of the season at 4:45 of the first period; Ethen Frank received a secondary assist on the goal. Clay Stevenson notably kept Bridgeport off the board in the opening frame with eight saves, including a glove save on a breakaway by former Bear Brian Pinho at 12:52. Frank deflected Vincent Iorio’s shot from the point to increase the lead to 2-0 at 6:39 of the second period for his seventh of the season, with Mike Sgarbossa earning a secondary assist. Riley Sutter widened the lead to three for Hershey when he redirected a shot from the blue line by Colin Swoyer for his first of the season at 13:21, with Matt Strome getting a secondary helper. Pierrick Dubé closed out the scoring in the third period when Chase Priskie sent the puck up the left wall in the defensive zone to Garrett Roe, who broke in with Dubé and passed to the winger, allowing him to stash his sixth of the season at 11:21. Shots finished 32-25 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson went 25-for-25 in securing his fifth victory of the season and his league-leading third shutout; Appleby went 28-for-32 in the defeat for Bridgeport. Hershey was 0-for-2 on the power play; the Islanders went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Headline Photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears/