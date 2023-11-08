Live blog: Capitals take on Panthers as season-long, five-game homestand ends

After another three-day break in action, the Washington Capitals are back to take on the Florida Panthers — last year’s surprise Stanley Cup Final participant from the Eastern Conference.

The Panthers come into Capital One Arena with a 6-4-1 record (13 points), which is only good for fifth in a bonkers Atlantic Division. The Boston Bruins lead the division with 21 standings points and have won 10 of its first 12 games. After a scintillating playoff performance, Panthers captain Matthew Tkachuk only has two goals to start the season. Center Sam Reinhart paces the Panthers with eight tallies and 13 points after his second consecutive 30-goal season last year.

“The last couple of years, they’ve been a team that comes in and competes really hard,” Tom Wilson observed per NHL.com. “You’ve got to be ready for them. They have a well-rounded group over there, and they’re playing really good hockey the last couple of years.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are 5-4-1 and in search of their second winning streak of the season. Evgeny Kuznetsov (illness), who was a game-time decision, will play. Darcy Kuemper will get the start in net.

You can watch tonight’s game on TNT. Puck drop is at 7:30 pm. This is the final game of the Capitals’ season-long, five-game homestand.

1st Period

The puck is dropped. The Capitals started Milano-Kuznetsov-Oshie and Sandin-Jensen. Darcy Kuemper will be opposite of Sergei Bobrovsky.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Anthony Mantha gets the Caps on the board first after his pass to no one banks off a Panthers defender and in. Hockey beautiful! Both of his goals have come on national TV this season.

The Capitals have eight of the first nine shots on goal.

Paul Maurice tells TNT’s Tarik El-Bashir the Panthers aren’t in the game yet and they haven’t been physical. He says he’ll do his best to change that.

🚨 1-1 tie. Oliver Ekman-Larsson beats Kuemper over the pad with a shot from the top of the circles. The goal came 12:49 into the period.

🚨 2-1 Panthers. Aleksander Barkov makes it 2-1 after Alex Alexeyev turns the puck over on a reverse behind the net.

This game is just giving off vibes like the Panthers are playing with their food.

The Capitals outshot the Panthers 11-9 in the first period and out-attempted them 21-16 at 5v5. Expected goals at all strengths is tied 0.65 to 0.65.

2nd Period

Puck dropped.

🚨 2-2 tie. Connor McMichael ties the game with a highlight-reel shorthanded goal via a breakaway. Great assist by Aliaksei Protas to spring him.

Sonny Milano scores on the power play, but the Capitals were offside entering the zone. No goal.

🚨 3-2 Capitals. Anthony Mantha scores on the breakaway after a beautiful set up by Connor McMichael.

