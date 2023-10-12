Capitals announce they’ll wear Blue W third jerseys 11 times this season

The Washington Capitals will wear their nay blue W jerseys 11 times in what will be the final season they’ll wear the sweaters.

The Capitals plan to suit up in the jerseys six times against Western Conference foes — including Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks — and five times against Eastern Conference rivals.

Third jersey schedule

Oct. 27 vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

Nov. 2 vs. New York Islanders – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

Nov. 8 vs. Florida Panthers – 7:30 at Capital One Arena

Nov. 24 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 3 pm at Capital One Arena

Dec. 30 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 3 pm at Capital One Arena

Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

Feb. 6 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

Feb. 20 vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

March. 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

March 30 vs. Boston Bruins – 7 pm at Capital One Arena

All Times Eastern

The Capitals first released the navy blue W sweater in 2021. The design was inspired by the team’s jerseys for the 2018 Stadium Series game. The W crest logo features the top of the Washington Monument illustrated in its middle ascender while the three red stars above the W represent Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia.

The Capitals have worn the sweater (by my personal math through press releases) 30 times since over the last three seasons prior: seven games during the 2020-21 season, 13 games in 2021-22, and 10 games in 2022-23. When the team first unveiled the design, they planned to only wear it three years.

In the Capitals’ promotional calendar, the team says it will to “celebrate the final night of the Blue W jerseys” against the Boston Bruins on March 30, 2024.

