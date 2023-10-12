Capitals announce they’ll wear Blue W third jerseys 11 times this season

The Washington Capitals will wear their nay blue W jerseys 11 times in what will be the final season they’ll wear the sweaters.
The Capitals plan to suit up in the jerseys six times against Western Conference foes — including Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks — and five times against Eastern Conference rivals.
Oct. 27 vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
Nov. 2 vs. New York Islanders – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
Nov. 8 vs. Florida Panthers – 7:30 at Capital One Arena
Nov. 24 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 3 pm at Capital One Arena
Dec. 30 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 3 pm at Capital One Arena
Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim Ducks – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
Feb. 6 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
Feb. 20 vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
March. 9 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
March 30 vs. Boston Bruins – 7 pm at Capital One Arena
All Times Eastern
The Capitals first released the navy blue W sweater in 2021. The design was inspired by the team’s jerseys for the 2018 Stadium Series game. The W crest logo features the top of the Washington Monument illustrated in its middle ascender while the three red stars above the W represent Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia.
The Capitals have worn the sweater (by my personal math through press releases) 30 times since over the last three seasons prior: seven games during the 2020-21 season, 13 games in 2021-22, and 10 games in 2022-23. When the team first unveiled the design, they planned to only wear it three years.
In the Capitals’ promotional calendar, the team says it will to “celebrate the final night of the Blue W jerseys” against the Boston Bruins on March 30, 2024.
A portion of the Capitals’ press release is below:
Capitals Announce Blue W Third Jersey To Be Worn for 11 Home Dates During 2023-24 Season
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will wear their third jersey, modeled after the team’s 2018 NHL Stadium Series jersey, for eleven home dates during the 2023-24 season.
The jersey, which debuted during the 2020-21 season, will be worn for its final season in 2023-24. The large W on the front of the jersey serves as a tribute to Washington, D.C., with the Washington monument structure peaking in the middle of the W. The “W” stands alone as a Capital Letter to symbolize the strength of the nation’s Capital. The color scheme is aligned with the United States of America’s flag; with each color also representing attributes displayed by Capitals fans: red stands for dedication, white represents loyalty and blue honors community. The Three Stars represent Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
Oct. 27 Season Debut
The jersey will debut this season on Oct. 27 vs. the Minnesota Wild.
March 30 All Fan Giveaway
All fans at the March 30 game vs. the Boston Bruins will receive a Blue W T-shirt in celebration of the fourth and final year of the Blue W jersey. The T-shirt design will be selected by fans, who are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social channels for details on how to vote this winter.
Random Acts in the W
Random Acts in the W is a community-focused campaign developed to give back to Caps fans surrounding the everyday moments in which individuals may need their spirits lifted. Whether it’s being invited to a game, a message from a player or helping a fan cement a milestone in their own life, the Capitals will continue to surprise deserving fans in their everyday life through Random Acts in the W.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On