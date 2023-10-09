Make your predictions for the 2023-24 season

Pals, it’s almost time. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are back in town in preparation for the 2023-24 season. There’s a lot they’re trying to accomplish: a return to the postseason, Ovechkin nearing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, recovery for Tom Wilson, redemption for Evgeny Kuznetsov, and more.
I figure we should make some predictions before it all gets started.
I’ve put together a few salient questions that will shape the season:
And a few more for fun.
The whole thing will take you one minute. I’ll share my own predictions in the comments below, so please share yours too. Before the season starts, we’ll regroup to appreciate the wisdom of the crowd, and we’ll check in during the season to see how we all are faring.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB, Katie Adler/RMNB
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On