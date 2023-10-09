Make your predictions for the 2023-24 season

Pals, it’s almost time. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are back in town in preparation for the 2023-24 season. There’s a lot they’re trying to accomplish: a return to the postseason, Ovechkin nearing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, recovery for Tom Wilson, redemption for Evgeny Kuznetsov, and more.

I figure we should make some predictions before it all gets started.

I’ve put together a few salient questions that will shape the season:

will the Caps make the playoffs?

how many goals will Ovechkin score?

how many points will Kuznetsov score?

when will Pacioretty join the team?

who will get traded

And a few more for fun.

Make your predictions now

The whole thing will take you one minute. I’ll share my own predictions in the comments below, so please share yours too. Before the season starts, we’ll regroup to appreciate the wisdom of the crowd, and we’ll check in during the season to see how we all are faring.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB, Katie Adler/RMNB