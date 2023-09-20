Newly rebranded Monumental Sports Network will air 69 Capitals’ regular season games this season

Monumental Sports Network, formerly known as NBC Sports Washington, announced their Capitals-related TV schedule for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

The regional channel will air 69 of the team’s 82 regular season matchups and five of their six preseason games.

That coverage begins on Sunday when the Caps square off with the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena to open their preseason slate.

Joe Beninati, Craig Laughlin, and Al Koken will all be returning for the gameday broadcast while Alexa Landestoy and Alan May will continue their pre and postgame responsibilities.

Thirteen Caps games will air exclusively via national TV providers, including their season-opening Home Opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 13. That game will be live on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The full schedule is below.

Monumental Sports Network officially went live on September 20, exactly a year after the network was acquired by Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

For those that listen to the action on the radio, 106.7 The Fan (FM) is returning as the team’s flagship station while WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7 will serve as their AM and online providers.

Here is the Capitals’ full release:

Headline photo: @craig_laughlin18/IG