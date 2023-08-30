Washington Capitals to be featured on national TV 14 times during 2023-24 season

The NHL announced the television broadcasting schedule of its national partners for the 2023-24 season on Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals will feature on national TV 14 times next season, beginning with their Opening Night, home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 13. That 7:30pm season-commencing game will be aired live on both ESPN+ and Hulu.

Six of those 14 games will be aired on TNT, two games will be on ABC, and four games will be on ESPN. Additionally, five Capitals games will be available on ESPN+ and another two will be available on Hulu.

Information regarding the Capitals’ local broadcast schedule with NBC Sports Washington, soon to be rebranded as Monumental Sports Network, will be announced at a later date.

Here are all of the exact dates in table form via the team’s press release

The Capitals also announced time changes for three previously scheduled fixtures.

Their home opener against Pittsburgh was moved from 7pm to 7:30pm, their December 7 home game against the Dallas Stars was moved from 7pm to 8pm, and their January 2 visit to Pittsburgh was moved from 7pm to 7:30pm.

Here is all US national TV games for the upcoming year by team. The Caps have the eighth-most national broadcasted games in the league.

US National TV Games for 2023/24 season, by team • 62 exclusive games on TNT • 100 games exclusive across multiple ESPN Networks:

– 16 on ABC

– 34 on ESPN

– 72 on ESPN+

– 50 on Hulu 📺 ESPN: https://t.co/limmlyXRnj

📺 TNT: https://t.co/5aILFPKSLc pic.twitter.com/uCh75QyI7l — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) August 30, 2023

The Capitals’ full press release is below:

