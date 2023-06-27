Washington Capitals release schedule for 2023-24 season

The Washington Capitals released their schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday.

The Capitals will open the season on October 13th against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena. They’ll play their first two games of the campaign at home before heading out on the road for the first time to take on the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens.

The Capitals’ longest homestands of the season come in two five-game sets. The first from October 27 through November 8 and the second from January 3 through January 13. Their longest road trips also come in two five-game sets. The first from November 27 through December 4 and the second from March 11 through March 18.

Big dates to pencil in on your calendar include that home opener against the Pens, the home game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights (November 14), the Vancouver Canucks coming to town on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11), and the season finale on the road in Philadelphia (April 16).

The Caps have 14 sets of back-to-back games this upcoming season. That is double the amount they had last season.

The first day of the NHL’s regular season is on October 10. It will be a tripleheader featuring the Nashville Predators at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Seattle Kraken.

Banner-raising ceremony in Las Vegas, 4 teams playing games in Sweden, outdoor games in Edmonton, Seattle & New Jersey as well as #NHLAllStar Weekend in Toronto among 2023-24 season highlights. Read more: https://t.co/fWYfLgT2gZ pic.twitter.com/ZtptB0hEfO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

Here is every team’s home opener per the NHL.

Graphic via an NHL press release

Here is the Capitals’ release:

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Regular-Season Schedule ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2023-24 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. The Washington Capitals will open the season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has four homestands of at least four games on the schedule, the longest being two five-game homestands at Capital One Arena from Oct. 27 to Nov. 8 and Jan. 3 to Jan. 13. The Capitals also have four stretches of at least four consecutive road games, including season-long five-game road trips from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 and March 11 to March 18. In addition, the Capitals will have 15 sets of back-to-back games. Twenty-one of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes six games on Friday, nine on Saturday and six on Sunday. Washington will once again have home games on the day before (Nov. 22 vs. Buffalo) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24 vs. Edmonton), as well as on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11 vs. Vancouver). This marks the 17th time in the last 18 seasons and the 16th consecutive season the Capitals will host a game on Super Bowl Sunday. The Capitals’ schedule will pause for a five-day break from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1 before the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, which will take place on Feb. 2-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Television broadcast plans will be released at a later date. All Capitals games can be heard on the Caps Radio Network, 106.7 The Fan, Caps Radio 24/7, WashingtonCaps.com and on the Washington Caps mobile app. Home dates to remember: Oct. 13 – Home opener at Capital One Arena versus Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Oct. 24 – The Capitals host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov. 8 – Washington hosts the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers

Nov. 14 – The Capitals face the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 24 – The Capitals host reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

Dec. 9 – The New York Rangers make their first of two visits to Capital One Arena for a Saturday night showdown

Dec. 23 – The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Washington in the Capitals’ final game before the holiday break

Feb. 11 – Washington takes on the Vancouver Canucks on Super Bowl Sunday

March 9 – The Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks

April 4 – The Pittsburgh Penguins make their second of two visits to Capital One Arena

April 15 – Washington completes its 2023-24 home regular-season schedule against the Boston Bruins

Here is NHL’s full release announcing the 2023-23 season:

NHL Announces 2023-24 Regular-Season Schedule NEW YORK (June 27, 2023) – The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today the 2023-24 regular-season schedule, which will commence Tuesday, Oct. 10 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET. The other games on Oct. 10 include the Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET and the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET. The following night, Wednesday, Oct. 11, will feature TNT’s season debut with a doubleheader featuring the Chicago Blackhawks visiting the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET and the LA Kings hosting the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Wednesday, Oct. 11 will also have all seven Canadian teams in action and includes the Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET); Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET); Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET); and Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET). All four games will be broadcast on Sportsnet. The 1,312-game regular-season schedule – 82 games per team – will conclude April 18. A complete listing of each team’s 2023-24 regular-season schedule is attached, and below is a listing of each team’s home opener. 2023-24 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Notable Dates On Sunday, Oct. 29, the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will feature the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, which is the home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. The game will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first NHL regular-season outdoor game. Four teams will participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series™ – Sweden and play regular-season games in Stockholm. The Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off in a slate of four regular-season games to take place Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena. These games will mark the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th games played in Stockholm, which has hosted more NHL regular-season games than any other city outside of North America. A rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup® Final will take place on Dec. 23 when the Florida Panthers host the Golden Knights. In addition, Vegas will host Florida on Jan. 4. On Monday, Jan. 1, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will showcase the Kraken and Golden Knights for an outdoor regular-season game at the home of MLB’s Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park, in Seattle. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. Saturday, Jan. 20 will mark Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action. The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 1-4 when the world’s top players gather in Toronto for NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena, which will include the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings and the 2024 Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game. The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will take place Feb. 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Football Giants. The event will feature four teams – the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – in two NHL regular-season outdoor games. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Devils will play host to the Flyers, and on Sunday, Feb. 18 the Rangers will face off against the Islanders. The 2023-24 regular season will conclude Thursday, April 18. ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2023-24 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available. Tickets are available for purchase to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic and 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic. Ticketing information for additional NHL Events will be announced a later date. Fans can sign up for news and information for all NHL Events by clicking here. Reminder: Scheduling Matrix Each Division Has Eight Teams Games Within Division 5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away) 1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away) 1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away) Games Within Conference (Non-Division) 4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away) 4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away) Non-Conference Games 16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away) Grand Total – 82 Games 41 home / 41 away

Headline photo courtesy of @Adwm_RL/Twitter