Alexander Suzdalev impresses Caps brass with his summer training: ‘He’s put on some really good weight, muscle’

Alexander Suzdalev is one of the most exciting prospects in the Washington Capitals’ organization and due to that, there has been plenty of talk about where he’ll be playing his hockey this upcoming season. The two most likely destinations for the 19-year-old forward are either heading back to junior for another year in the WHL with the Regina Pats or turning pro and playing in the AHL with the Hershey Bears.

Capitals assistant general manager and prospect guru Ross Mahoney discussed the plan for the Russian-born, Swedish-raised winger in Annapolis on Sunday where the Caps are holding the majority of this year’s Rookie Camp.

According to Mahoney, as things currently stand, the plan is for Suzdalev to make the jump this year and play against men in the AHL with the Bears. That decision is being made in part due to how impressive a summer of training the teenager had.

“He had a really good year last year in Regina,” Mahoney said. “I think he had 80-some points. He actually trained really hard over the summer too. He’s probably made one of the biggest improvements strength wise. He’s put on some really good weight. Muscle, which he needs to.

“We’d like to see him [in the AHL]. That’s the plan, but we’ll see how everything works out. It’s up to him. I always say [that] these kids come in and where they end up is up to them. Make it difficult on the coaches.”

Suzdalev recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 games for Regina last season. That total saw him ranked first among all WHL rookies in scoring, besting the next-highest scorer by 28 points. Over the full course of the season, he had seven games with at least three points. He then added 10 more points (3g, 7a) in 10 playoff games.

During Hershey’s successful run to the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup title, Suzdalev was called up to be black ace for the Bears and got a front-row seat to their wild and victorious run.

After being named to the league’s All-Rookie Team and win WHL Rookie of the Month honors on three separate occasions, Suzdalev was left off Regina’s Training Camp roster this preseason. Perhaps, a signal that an AHL move has always been the main plan.

Suzdalev told Monumental Sports Network’s Matt Weyrich that he changed his diet to get bigger after getting tips from the Caps’ nutritionist and “picking up some habits” from Pats teammate Connor Bedard. Bedard’s mom told NHL.com last March that the super phenom has never eaten fast food in his life.

Bedard, the 2023 first overall draft selection and supposed generational talent had some very nice things to say about Suzdalev at the recent prospect showcase held at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

“I love him,” Bedard said. “It’s not easy to come over from Europe and adjust, but he just got better every game. He was one of the best players in the league.”

That sort of praise is shared by Mahoney but he adds that Suzdalev’s work to improve the physical side of his game is not yet done.

“He’s a really smart player and you watch him shoot the puck out here today and he’s got a really good shot,” Mahoney said. “But, it was a little light. [We want him to get] a little bit stronger [so he’ll] be better at holding position in front of the net for deflections or winning more puck battles in the corners. Those sort of things. He’s always had the skating and the skill and the sense but he was a little bit light, a little bit thin.”

Earlier in his media availability Mahoney also pointed out that Suzdalev fluently speaks Russian, English, and Swedish. The first two coming in very handy when helping fellow 2022 Caps draft pick Ivan Miroshnichenko navigate North America.

The two, alongside Bogdan Trineyev, struck up quite the friendship during July’s development camp. Mahoney says that trio relationship is a mutually beneficial one even if it seems like Miroshnichenko needs it more than the other two.

“It’s good for Trineyev and Suzdalev to take on a little bit of a leadership role and help a teammate out,” Mahoney said. “So, I think that’s good experience for them. We always look at the Miro side of it where people are helping him with English but I think that helps the other guys too. It gives them a little more responsibility and leadership.”

If Suzdalev and the Caps stick to their plan of him heading to Hershey for the 2023-24 campaign, the young forward’s work will have just started. The Bears have fully reloaded and are stacked as they prepare to defend their championship, meaning Suzdalev will have to battle for every minute he gets.

Hershey has already signed or re-signed forwards Tyson Empey, Jimmy Huntington, Matthew Strome, Julian Napravnik, Riley Sutter, and Garrett Roe to go along with Caps tweener signings Pierrick Dube, Matthew Phillips, and Alex Limoges. That logjam does not even include names like Trineyev, Miroshnichenko, Michael Sgarbossa, Mike Vecchione, Hendrix Lapierre, Joe Snively, Ethen Frank, and Henrik Rybinski.

Bears head coach Todd Nelson has been helping run Rookie Camp so he’ll have gotten a great look at Suzdalev and the rest of his peers before Hershey’s Training Camp and preseason begins. Suzdalev will be hoping to make Nelson make some very hard choices come October.

