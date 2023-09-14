Monumental Sports Network, formerly NBC Sports Washington, to officially debut September 20

The broadcast home of the Washington Capitals is about to debut a new look.

Monumental Sports Network will formally launch on Wednesday, completing a rebrand of NBC Sports Washington that was announced earlier this summer.

Besides broadcasting Capitals games, Monumental Sports Network also holds the TV rights for the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and various other local teams. Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) fully acquired NBCSWSH last September.

The rebrand will introduce new original programming as well as “live game enhancements,” including alternate feeds for Capitals and Wizards games. Those alternate feeds will be available starting later this season on a new digital platform.

Longtime Caps play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati noted some of the upcoming changes that are coming on social media, which will include new graphics and music.

“I’ve been patiently waiting to see the new graphics look and to hear the new music beds and this snippet must be a clue,” he remarked.

All of us connected to @MonSportsNet and the @Capitals can’t wait for the new hockey season and the new network! I’ve been patiently waiting to see the new graphics look and to hear the new music beds and this snippet must be a clue. https://t.co/tW0ueo9roz — Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) September 14, 2023

Pregame and postgame shows won’t take their final form just yet, with the new studios still under construction. The new sets are believed to be at or very close to Capital One Arena. In the meantime, shows will temporarily broadcast from inside the arena until late 2023 or early 2024, per MSE.

Though the Monumental Sports Network brand will officially launch next week, much of the swap has already begun. The network has been active on social media since the official announcement, released the beta version of their new streaming platform, and started using the new name and logo for broadcast programming.

Thursday night, Monumental Sports Network premiered Sweeter By the Dozen, a documentary covering the Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup run.

Screenshot: @MonSportsNet/X