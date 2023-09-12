Monumental Sports Network announces documentary of Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup championship run: ‘Sweeter by the Dozen’

Monumental Sports Network, the rebranded NBC Sports Washington, announced a new documentary that will be airing this week.

Entitled Sweeter by the Dozen, the special focuses on the Hershey Bears’ successful chase of the franchise’s 12th Calder Cup. MSN released a 15-second, trailer that includes behind-the-scenes footage of the Bears’ overtime, Game Seven win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Sweeter by the Dozen will first air at 6 pm (EST) on Thursday, September 14.

Champions for life 🏆 Watch @TheHersheyBears chase the Calder Cup in ‘Sweeter by the Dozen’ on Monumental Sports Network Thursday at 6:00 PM ET.#ALLCAPS | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/zrmwZ5lCR1 — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) September 11, 2023

“When you do win, you’re a champion for life,” head coach Todd Nelson says to start the clip. “Nobody can take that away from you.”

The documentary was primarily filmed and produced by MSE’s Stephanie De Lancey, who was a regular at Bears’ games down the stretch of the season.

So incredibly proud of this! Getting to follow Hershey on their magical run was truly special – make sure you watch the new Monumental Sports Network (NBCSW) at 6! https://t.co/MKOiQUEDUx — Stephanie De Lancey (@stefdelancey) September 12, 2023

The title plays off Hershey’s tweet celebrating their championship.

SWEETER BY THE DOZEN 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/U5R6J0LfZA — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) June 22, 2023

The Washington Capitals’ AHL affiliate became Calder Cup champions for the first time in 13 years after that 3-2 overtime win in California. Caps prospects Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre scored the two goals in regulation while AHL veteran Mike Vecchione potted the Cup-winning tally 16:19 into the first overtime.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard made 45 saves in the final victory, earning the Jack Butterfield Trophy as AHL Playoff MVP.

Hershey went 14-6 overall in the playoffs, first defeating the Charlotte Checkers in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals; sweeping the Hartford Wolf Pack in three games in the Atlantic Division Final; and eliminating the Rochester Americans in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Against the Firebirds, they were shut out and out-scored 9-0 in the first two games of the final series. They won the next three games by one goal at home, dropped Game Six, but came up clutch in the ultimate Game Seven showdown.

The series comeback was only the fourth time a team has fallen behind two games to none in the Finals and won. The last club to do it before the 2023 Bears were the 2010 Bears who won four straight games after falling behind 2-0 against the Texas Stars.

Headline photo: Katie Fri / Hershey Bears