TJ Oshie had an incredible outfit for a Morgan Wallen concert

TJ Oshie is an American hero and this is another reason why.

On Saturday night, Oshie attended the Morgan Wallen concert at Fedex Field with his wife Lauren and extended family. Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, and Nick Jensen joined the Oshies at the show with their significant others.

But I want to focus on Oshie’s lewk. Not only did Teej enthusiastically fit the vibe of the concert, but he made an iconic fashion statement that may or may not have been a partial tribute to Larry The Cable Guy and Woody from Toy Story.

Breathe this in for a minute. Oshie wore a sleeveless red cowboy shirt with white embroidered detail, dark wash jeans with white stitching, and tall black cowboy boots. The chef’s kiss is his farmer’s tan and cowboy hat.

Photo: @jennerjensen12/IG

This is a Wallen superfan who looks like he’d want to tell you about the ’98 Braves and warn you about the Devil You Don’t Know with Whiskey Sunglasses on.

As someone who has been present at a party with this hockey legend, he always finds a way to bring joy, just like he does during warmups of Capitals games with his ridiculous superstitions.

For those who want to mimick Oshie’s fashion look, I personally don’t know where to start. But if you dig Lauren Oshie’s attire, she has links up on her Instagram Story.

One final note: retired Washington Nationals stars Ryan Zimmerman and Stephen Strasburg joined the group at the show per Lauren Oshie’s IG Story.

Photo: @lauren.oshie/IG

Headline photo: @lauren.oshie/IG