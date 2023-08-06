Capitals players, including The Great Oshby, attend Brenden Dillon’s wedding

Washington Capitals players had reason to celebrate over the weekend and not just for Tom Wilson’s seven-year extension.

Saturday, a handful of Caps teammates flew out to the Rockies to attend Brenden Dillon’s wedding in Aspen, Colorado.

Amongst the Capitals on the guest list included Tom Wilson, TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Jenner Jensen and and Paige Dowd posted photos from the event.

The Great Oshby even graced the event with an appearance.

The wedding marks the second ceremony the Dillons have held. Their initial wedding was a private and small affair held in Vancouver during the pandemic in November 2020.

